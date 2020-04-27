Raleigh County Parks and Rec looking to upgrade Lake Stephens beach with new sand

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is getting Lake Stephens ready for summertime!

One of many renovations they are trying to complete is putting new sand on the beach. They are looking for more than 1,100 tons of beach sand. Currently, they are up for a bid with the county government to receive the money to purchase the new sand.

Molly Williams is the Executive Director of Parks and Recreation Authority for Raleigh County.

“Just one more item that needs to be taken care of at the lake to bring it up to 2020. We want to try and update Lake Stephens, as well as our other parks. So, this is just one step closer to making it a better place to go in the summer,” Williams said.

The current sand at the lake is river sand, which can be rough and dirty on beach goer’s skin. Williams said beach sand will be softer and better for sand castles and other kid activities.