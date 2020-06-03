Raleigh County Police receives grant to hire more officers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley received a grant to help fund the hiring of five additional police officers. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

It will provide $625,000 for 75 percent salary reimbursement over a three year period for these additional officers. Known as the COPS program, it is intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing and hiring of career law enforcement officers.

Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said this funding will also allow the city to focus on enhancing police-community relations.