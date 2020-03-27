Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office keeps doors open to work on cases

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Prosecutor Attorney’s office is remaining open during the pandemic.

Employees are working from home. Only one prosecutor, one staff member, and one investigator is in the office at a time. All non emergency court hearings were also postponed.

However, Jeff Shumate, a Special Investigator for the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, said there are some cases that are time sensitive.

“Some of those cases, abuse and neglect cases, they deal with the safety of children. Those are time sensitive. Those are not cases that we can deal with down the road,” Shumate said.

They are also there to receive calls from the community about scams and other crimes.