BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- On the day before election day, Raleigh County Courthouse staff passed out supplies to the different polling places. They are expecting a big turnout for the presidential election. Chief Deputy Clerk for Raleigh County Clerk Danny Moore, Cecilia Chapman, said voters should be prepared to wait.

"Well, we are expecting a good turnout for tomorrow. So, they may have to wait in line for just a bit. I don't expect any long lines," Chapman said.