Raleigh County residents inducted into WV Voters Hall of Fame

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – More 60 people in Raleigh County were inducted into the West Virginia Voters Hall of Fame Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Secretary of State Mac Warner came to the Raleigh County Commission on Aging to present certificates. The recipients were honored for how long they voted throughout their lives. He said these winners voted in every General Election for at least the last 50 years.

“It’s really one of the proudest or one of the most humbling experiences I have as Secretary of State, is to look at these citizens who have been participating for five decades or more it’s impressive and it’s neat to hear their stories,” Warner said.

Warner inducts people from all over the state yearly into this hall of fame.