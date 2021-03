TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) -- It is election time in Virginia, and time to fill the vacancy left by late Senator Ben Chafin. Polls open Tuesday morning to find Virginia's newest Senator for the 38th District, which covers parts of Tazewell County.

Travis Hackworth is the GOP candidate and Laurie Buchwald represents the Democratic Party. Director of Tazewell County Elections, Brian Earls, said early voting in the county was huge this year.