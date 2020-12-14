Raleigh County School administrators utilize virtual learning for snow days

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County School administrators called off in-person learning for some students on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

Most students were already on their school buses before the snow got bad that morning. Administrators told 59News that is why they decided to keep the kids in school, and wait out the storm. They chose to keep elementary students at home, since they were not on the buses yet. Those students were switched to remote learning.

David Price is the Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools.

“We have discussed this with our principals, they discuss it with their staff. So we are prepared, if there is any weather problem, we are prepared to go remote. Obviously, we want students in school face to face, but we have this option to make sure that there are no interruptions in school,” Price said.

Price said virtual learning is a convenient new option for schools during snow days.