Raleigh County Schools looking for bus operators

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County school administrators are looking for bus drivers for the next school year.

Transportation Director Gary Daniel said they are always looking for qualified applicants, but they have multiple openings for the upcoming school year. All you need is a high school diploma or GED, a good driving record and a love for helping kids.

“If you’re looking for job stability, you’re safety conscious, you enjoy working in public education – where you can be a part of children’s lives and help them succeed – bus driving is a great opportunity,” Daniel said.

The school system will train qualified applicants to get the proper license and certification to drive a school bus. If you wish to apply, you can visit the transportation office on Cranston Street in Beckley.