Raleigh County Schools offer free breakfast, lunch for all students

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Parents may have to stress about online learning this year, but they won’t have to stress about their children’s meals.

Raleigh County School administrators announced that every student will receive free breakfast and lunch this fall, until Dec. 31. In Years past, this was only offered to elementary students, and any grade above would have to pay for their meals. The change was made possible due to a federal government waiver.

Assistant Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools, Dr. Serena Starcher, said both virtual and in-person students will receive these meals.

“Many people lost jobs, and we hope that, even though they are virtual students, their parents may not be working or have the same jobs they had before, so we hope this free breakfast and free lunch will still serve the students that are on virtual,” Starcher said.

Parents of virtual students should have received an email with information on how to sign up for and pick up the free meals.