Raleigh County Schools pass out education packets for days missed

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Schools are working hard to make sure students are still learning during the school closures.

Schools sent students home with re-imagined day packets for four days. But, teachers and other administration are sending out packets for every single day they will have off.

Students can access those packets online. David Price, Superintendent of Raleigh County schools, said if students do not have access to internet, they can receive their packets in mock ‘drive-thrus’ at the schools. Students can head to their school where teachers will hand their work to them in their cars.

“We’ll make arrangements that if students can’t upload it or don’t have internet access, we’ll make announcements on how they can drive by their schools and pick their items up as well,” Price said.

Most students have packets to last them the rest of the week. If students have any questions, they can contact their teachers directly.