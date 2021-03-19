Raleigh County Schools will individually make prom decision

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There’s still some hope for teens looking forward to a prom this year.

Superintendent David Price met with Raleigh County High School Principals on Friday, Mar. 19, 2021. He discussed the DHHR’s suggested guidelines with the schools, and the possibility of having proms this year. Price said he is leaving the decision up to each school.

“Each school will be making a determination on what event they will be hosting. I don’t think any of them will be looking at a traditional prom. But that is something that will be decided on this week,” Price said.

Price said students can expect an answer about their prom sometime next week. He said some schools are considering alternative events, such as a formal dinner. He said they left the decision up to the schools because of the various sizes of graduating classes.