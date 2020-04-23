Raleigh County schools will still hold graduation ceremonies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — School may be closed for the remainder of the year, but Raleigh County students will still graduate.

Superintendent David Price said graduation ceremonies will be held on the dates they were originally scheduled. Students will still be able to walk across the stage in front of their parents. Price said administrators are working on plans to keep everyone safe.

“It will be a process in which students will have the opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diploma, and at the same time parents will be able to be there and witness it as well,” Price explained.

Each high school will release their plans within the next couple of weeks. The graduations will also be streamed on social media for extended family to watch.