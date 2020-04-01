Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department warns of scammers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, scammers are calling around pretending to be from the sheriff’s department. The scammers are telling people they need to pay a fine. Lt. McCray reminded everyone they do not ask people to pay fines over the phone.

“We don’t take any fine money, we don’t assess fines and we definitely don’t call people and ask them to go get a gift card or a green dot card from somewhere like Walgreen’s or CVS, and ask them to send information off the card,” Lt. McCray said.

The only money the sheriff’s department receives from an individual is from having to serve civil process papers that have been filed with the court, or when you obtain your concealed weapons permit.

If you are unsure if you are getting a real call from the sheriff’s department, you can always reach out to them to confirm. They also say to never give out personal information over the phone.