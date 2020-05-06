Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority extends suspension of recycling services

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As some businesses are reopening across West Virginia, one county’s recycling services, however, remains closed.

At their meeting on Monday, May 4, 2020, the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority made the decision to extend its stoppage of recycling services for the foreseeable future. Executive Director, James Lee, explained they wanted to keep the safety of sanitation workers and recyclers in mind, since the exact nature of the virus’s spread is still unclear.

“We’re doing the best that we can in keeping everyone as safe as possible,” Lee said.

Allen also said the struggling recycling market was another main factor, with their facility having limited space to store materials for it.

Under the guidance of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA), the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority will consistently monitor when their recycling services can continue in both the long and short term, including reinstalling their dropoff containers at local schools.