Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority makes changes, protects employees

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It is unsure just how long the COVID-19 virus can last on surfaces. That is why the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority is making some changes.

The landfill is open, but will not accept any visitors. They ask that all trash is bagged and people bring their garbage on a regular basis, instead of keeping it for a long period of time.

James Allen is the Executive Director of the landfill. He said is worried his employees are at risk.

“Sanitation workers are at a higher risk to being exposed to the virus, just because of the simple fact that we would receive lots of medical waste and things of that nature,” said Allen.

Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020 is a free day for people to drop off their trash, but it will take longer than usual. Sanitation workers will not help the public unload their garbage and they are limiting the amount of people in the landfill at one time.