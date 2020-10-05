Raleigh County Superintendent: Positive cases in schools traced back to community events

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Positive COVID-19 cases were reported in schools across Raleigh County for the last few weeks, with the most recent case at Shady Spring High School.

Superintendent David Price said he is seeing a trend when the health department does their conduct tracing. He said the cases are from community spread at family and athletic events. He also said COVID-19 cases were reported after athletic events, where it seems it was spread by a different county.

Price asks everyone to follow COVID-19 guidelines, and be vigilant about wearing masks and social distancing.

“We want everyone to take all these necessary steps so that we can continue to stay in school in a blended model for now and get back to where we want to be, and be able to continue to have our athletic events and extracurricular and curricular activities that our students are used to,” said Price.