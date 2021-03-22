Raleigh County Superintendent says announcement for graduation will come in May

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County School administrators hold off on making graduation plans.

Superintendent David Price said they are waiting to make a decision on high school graduations. He said administrators want to monitor the COVID-19 numbers in the community before committing to a plan. Price said they hope to do a traditional graduation for each class, but they still need to work out details, such as how many guests each student can have.

“We don’t know yet, we will make that announcement the closer we get to that date. We don’t want to wait too late to make that announcement, it will be early May probably. We know that families have to make plans,” Price said.

Students and parents can expect a decision from their schools by early May. Price said they are doing everything they can to prevent taking another event away from their seniors.