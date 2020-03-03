Raleigh County taxpayers want more action out of animal control

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Taylor Craighead said she and others living on F Street in Beckley noticed some new neighbors, with four legs and a tail, making a home in an empty house. She said they tried catching them.

“We actually chased them down behind the building and that’s where I saw a dead puppy. I called animal control and they told me they weren’t responsible for the dead one. I advised them there were three alive ones here and they told me they were off duty,” Craighead said.

Raleigh County Commissioners, who oversee the Animal Control Office, told 59 News a shortage of officers was a problem in the past. They said they are just now getting additional officers in their animal control department. While Billy Michael, County Commission Assistant Administrator, said response time can sometimes be slow, he recommends people call the commission office if there is a long-standing issue with stray animals.

“I personally will take every call that comes in and investigate that to the best of my ability and try to find out exactly what’s going on, and then get back in touch with my animal control officers, and a lot of times I’ll get them in contact with the person who’s having an issue,” Michael said.

Tax payers, like Beckley City Councilman, Tim Berry, want to know why it takes animal control so long to respond to calls. He said the Beckley Board of Realtors is now trying to get animal control to get abandoned dogs making a home right outside of their office building on Powerline Drive.

“As city councilmen at large for the city of Beckley, that kind of disturbs me that someone couldn’t give a phone call because we still have these poor dogs running through the neighborhood,” Berry said.

Community members were out with food and other treats trying to see if they could catch those dogs. As for Taylor and people living on F Street, they still wonder when those puppies will be picked up, including the deceased one.