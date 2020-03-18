Raleigh County teachers stay in schools to help students with take-home packets

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Students may be missing a few weeks of school but teachers are still hard at work.

In Raleigh County, teachers will report back to their schools starting Thursday, March 19, 2020. They will be there to work on more re-imagined day packets to give to the students.

David Price, Superintendent of Raleigh County schools, said they will also be there to provide help on an individual basis for students.

“They will be there for support for students for their re-imagined day packs. Anybody that has a question can call the schools and get support,” Price said.

School nurses, guidance counselors, and social workers will also be at the schools to answer phone calls and provide support.