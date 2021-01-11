Raleigh County Veteran’s Museum welcomes new leadership

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local museum is under new leadership.

The Raleigh County Veteran’s Museum announced their new president and board members on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

Ron Hedrick will take over as president. Two of the new board members include Jay Quesenberry and Sherrie Hunter. The other new board members include Charles Houck, and Tom Cochran. Jonathan Grose also took over as Treasurer. The existing members are Vice President Glenn Smith and Secretary Mack Skaggs.

Hedrick said this new leadership is just the start of a new Raleigh County Veteran’s Museum.

“I look at it as an opportunity, to not only grow the museum but myself, in a role that I’ve never served before. I’m excited about it and I look forward to serving the community, serving the museum and to seeing this mission through,” said Hedrick.

“It’s just a real honor to serve and I just want to see it be in the forefront for people to remember it and to preserve the great history that we have here,” said Quesenberry.

The new leaders plan to move the museum into what is now the Raleigh County Sheriff’s building. Then, they hope to expand the museum to include other law enforcement agencies. This year, they will focus on fundraising money to do the construction on their new museum building.