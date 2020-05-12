Raleigh County’s Judiciary Center set to reopen to public

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Judiciary Center will reopen to the public on Monday, May 18, 2020.

County Commissioner, Ron Hedrick, said the building will be open with new guidelines to follow. People must wear a mask when inside the building. Hedrick also said officials are also working to make sure the building is properly cleaned before the public steps foot inside.

“We’re going to take the weekend to give it a good cleaning. But it’ll have some of the same restrictions, you’ll have to wear a mask over there also, so step by step we’re getting closer to someday getting back to normal,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick said these guidelines will be in place until further notice.