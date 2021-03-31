Raleigh General Hospital closes doors to visitors

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local hospital closes its doors to visitors once again.

Raleigh General Hospital announced it will no longer have visitors at its facility. This is due to an increase in positive cases in the community, as well as an increase in hospitalizations. There are some exceptions for the policy. This includes end of life patients, pediatric patients, and labor and delivery patients.

Nancy Edwards is the Infection Preventionist at the hospital.

“With the increase of the COVID cases in the community, that means there could be potentially visitors out there in the community that don’t know they have the virus. Restricting the visitors helps prevent that person from coming into the community and potentially exposing staff and other patients,” Edwards said.

Hospital employees urge the community to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines, including hand washing, social distancing and mask wearing. They also ask the community to strongly consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine to help put an end to the coronavirus.