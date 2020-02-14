Raleigh General Hospital helps educate people about heart diseases during Heart Month

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — February is Heart Month and Raleigh General Hospital is doing its part to educate people about their hearts. On Friday, February 14, 2020 health professionals held their annual Heart Smart Fair. Different booths were set up with facts about your heart.

E.R. Director Lorinda Hart said it is important to get your heart checked at least once a year.

“One in four deaths is caused by heart disease so it is very important,” Hart said. “We are a chest pain accredited center, so heart care is very important to us.”

Hart said symptoms to look out for when it comes to heart attacks are chest pain, shortness of breath, left arm pain and possibly nausea.