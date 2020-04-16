Rapid testing will now be offered in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Bluestone Health Center is offering COVID-19 testing that gives a result within 15 minutes. Friday, April 17, 2020, from 10 a.m until two p.m, they will hold drive-thru testing at their new primary care facility, on Thorn street in Princeton. The test is a fingerprick blood test.

Linda Hutchens is the CEO of the Bluestone Health Association.

“To see how many test positive in Mercer County so they can be quarantined. The more tests we do, the better knowledge we have about how Mercer County stands with the COVID virus,” Hutchens said.

They will still have to conduct a nose swab test as well. You do not need a doctor’s order to get tested. They will screen you and follow proper CDC guidelines.