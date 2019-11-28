Record turnout for YMCA of Southern West Virginia’s Thanksgiving Run and Walk

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Some people decided to start their holiday early and active, thanks to the YMCA of Southern West Virginia’s 43rd Annual Thanksgiving Day 5-Mile Run and Walk.

On Thursday, November 28, 2019, more than 200 walkers and runners, a record for the yearly event, braved the cold and wind at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley. Megan Clackler, the Y’s Health and Wellness Director, said participants wanted a comfortable caloric deficit before digging in for dinner.

“You’re burning some extra calories in the morning and then you get to enjoy a meal with your family,” Clackler said. “A lot of people actually come out and do the run together as a family, so that’s really cool.”

It is the same reason Delaney Mitchell is participating for the third time.

“I just really enjoy running,” Mitchell said. “It’s a chance for me to get out there and do that, especially on a holiday like Thanksgiving, where we’re all eating a lot.”

13 sponsors supported this year’s run and walk.