Recruits begin law enforcement training in Virginia

BRISTOL, VA (WVNS) — A twenty week process started Thursday for dozens of law enforcement hopefuls. Three recruits from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office laced up their shoes for the academy’s orientation day.

Tim Tester, Director of the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Academy, is in his first year as Director. He said this is the largest class in the academy’s history with over 40 recruits.

“We hit the ground running, and believe it or not, in 20 weeks there is no down time, there’s not wasted time. We hit the ground running on that Monday and we’ve got a lot to do. We start every morning at 5:30 in the morning and then we will end each day at 4 p.m. and we are jam packed with things to do,” said Tester.

Mason Turner, James Brewster, and Brandon Brown, all recruits from Tazewell County, passed the PT Test at Thursday’s Orientation. This group of recruits holds 52 agencies from all over the two Virginias.