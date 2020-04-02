Red Cross holding blood drives to aid National shortage

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A blood shortage in southern West Virginia due to the COVID-19 pandemic has those at the American Red Cross working to hold blood drives throughout the month of April.
Amanda Cash, the account manager for American Red Cross in Beckley, said people should not worry about giving blood in the middle of a pandemic because they have procedures and rules in place to help protect donors.
“Temperatures are checked before donors are even able to come into the blood drive. We do blood changes and antiseptic between each donor. And with social distancing, we have the chairs faced apart and the beds faced apart. All of our staff is now able to wear masks and that’s just for the donor’s safety and our safety as well,” Cash said.
Cash said scheduling appointments is encouraged to help keep track of the people coming to a drive. Go to their website by clicking here to set up an appointment to give blood.
- April 6th Lewis Nissan Automotive in Beckley from 12pm-6pm
- April 8th Beckley Donor Center from 12pm-6pm
- April 9th Summersville Baptist Church from 10am-4pm
- April 10th Pocahontas County Community Center from 1130am-530pm
- April 13th Summers County LifeLine Church from 10am-3pm
- April 14th Princeton Rescue Squad from 11am-5pm
- April 15th Beckley Donor Center from 12pm-6pm
- April 16th Peterstown United Methodist from 1030am-430pm
- April 20th Beckley’s Historic Black Knight from 8am-2pm
- April 21st Raleigh General Hospital from 7am-1pm
- April 24th Craigsville Community from 1pm-6pm
- April 28th Summersville Baptist Church from 10am-4pm