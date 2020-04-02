Red Cross holding blood drives to aid National shortage

FILE – This Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo shows donated blood in a transportation case at The American Red Cross donation center in Scranton, Pa. Due to the flu season and coronavirus, donations to The American Red Cross are down across the country. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A blood shortage in southern West Virginia due to the COVID-19 pandemic has those at the American Red Cross working to hold blood drives throughout the month of April.

Amanda Cash, the account manager for American Red Cross in Beckley, said people should not worry about giving blood in the middle of a pandemic because they have procedures and rules in place to help protect donors.

“Temperatures are checked before donors are even able to come into the blood drive. We do blood changes and antiseptic between each donor. And with social distancing, we have the chairs faced apart and the beds faced apart. All of our staff is now able to wear masks and that’s just for the donor’s safety and our safety as well,” Cash said.

Cash said scheduling appointments is encouraged to help keep track of the people coming to a drive. Go to their website by clicking here to set up an appointment to give blood.