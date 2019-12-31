Remember to follow firework safety tips this New Year’s Eve

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you want to celebrate the New Year with fireworks, you will want to remember some safety tips.

Fireworks are allowed on the night of New Year’s Eve, but some cities have ordinances that restrict the time you can set them off. In Beckley, fireworks are allowed from 6 p.m to 1 a.m on New Year’s day.

Captain Earnest Parsons with the Beckley Fire Department said only adults should set off fireworks and they should be far away from any house or building.

“It’s a dangerous activity. So you need all your faculties about you. Just be careful. If people are drinking, it’s probably safer to let someone who is not drinking to set them off,” Parsons said.

It is also important to have a bucket of water ready in which to put the used ones. Remember to also never try to re-light a faulty firework.