Residents celebrate Halloween at nursing home

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Count Dracula, Grim Reaper, and Batman all paid a visit to Jackie Withrow Hospital this Halloween. The long-term care facility held a Halloween party for its residents.

They did not disappoint with crazy costumes of their favorite Halloween characters. Angela Brooker, the CEO of Jackie Withrow Hospital, loves seeing the residents all dressed up.

“Many of them look forward to the day that they can get to dress up. They’ll start asking us all week, what day are we going to dress up? And we try to take every resident that’s possible, or that’s capable of dressing, and put them in some type of costume. They just really love it,” Brooker said.

Staff were in costumes too, dancing along with the residents. Greg Erskine, a resident dressed as a scary skeleton, loved that he had the opportunity to see other residents.

“Yeah I like seeing different people and different costumes and watching ghosts go by,” Erskine said.

Party-goers could also drink some witches brew or dig their claws into some snacks. The party was an effort to help the residents feel a little bit more at home.

“We try to celebrate every holiday that comes along because although the residents are in the nursing home, that doesn’t mean that life stops. This is their home and we try to do exactly for them here what we would be doing if they were at home,” Booker said.