Resort at Glade Springs brings some spookiness to holiday season

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — For the first time, the Resort at Glade Springs is doing something a little spooky this holiday season. It is called the Fright Before Christmas and it is taking place on Friday, December 13, 2019.

It is a one night only event that takes place at the Farm on Old Farm Road.

Ashley Long, the Creative Director, said tickets are selling online, as well as at the door Friday night.

“So your ticket, you get to walk through all four, we have wreck the halls, which is about evil elves taking over someone’s farm who was on the naughty list, and we have holiday freaks in 3D, so we’ll give you glasses to walk through that part, a silent nightmare, and last but not least, a Christmas horror story,” Long said.

For tickets, visit here.