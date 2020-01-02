Resource officers are a success in Wyoming County

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS) — Some Wyoming County students feel a little safer going to school this year.

About six months ago, two resource officers were placed in Westside High School and Wyoming East High School. Deputy Scott Cook and Deputy Bill Toler patrol the schools and build relationships with the students. The deputies were placed in the schools in case of emergencies.

“The teachers tell me that the atmosphere in both schools is tremendously better than it was last year it seems. I’ve had students come and tell me they feel safer with me here. I try to interact with all of them, as I’m sure Deputy Toler does the same at Westside. What we want to do here is we want to establish relationships with these young men and women,” said Cook.

Resource officers help monitor students, visitors, and even social media.