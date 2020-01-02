Resource officers are a success in Wyoming County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS) — Some Wyoming County students feel a little safer going to school this year.

About six months ago, two resource officers were placed in Westside High School and Wyoming East High School. Deputy Scott Cook and Deputy Bill Toler patrol the schools and build relationships with the students. The deputies were placed in the schools in case of emergencies.

“The teachers tell me that the atmosphere in both schools is tremendously better than it was last year it seems. I’ve had students come and tell me they feel safer with me here. I try to interact with all of them, as I’m sure Deputy Toler does the same at Westside. What we want to do here is we want to establish relationships with these young men and women,” said Cook.

Resource officers help monitor students, visitors, and even social media.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Resource officers are a success in Wyoming County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Resource officers are a success in Wyoming County"

Long term solution in the works for Wyoming County water problem

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long term solution in the works for Wyoming County water problem"

Water problem effects Wyoming County students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water problem effects Wyoming County students"

Mercer County couples mourns loss of two horses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County couples mourns loss of two horses"

Winter weather can lead to the winter blues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter weather can lead to the winter blues"

Busy day on the slopes for the holiday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busy day on the slopes for the holiday"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News