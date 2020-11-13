Restaurants adapt to cold temperatures during COVID-19 pandemic

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic affected every aspect of our lives, but especially how we eat out at local restaurants.

Some places struggled to adjust, but Haley Brouilette, an employee at The Dish Café, said they did not skip a beat.

“We’ve been at full capacity every night for weeks,” Brouilette said.

One of the ways they have adjusted, like many other restaurants, is by offering outdoor dining.

Which was easy during the summer, but now as cold temperatures creep in, how will they continue?

Brouilette said they expect to continue with their busy streak.

“We’re expecting it to be very busy,” Brouilette said.

They will continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines inside their cafe, but they will also keep their outdoor dining options.

“We are going to continue to operate at 50 percent capacity to follow the state guidelines. However, there will be outdoor seating arrangements for people who want to bundle up and enjoy it or for our warmer winter days,” Brouilette said.

Which is something they have not done in year’s past, but the COVID-19 pandemic called for a lot of changes. Brouilette said leaving the patio tables out is just another way they hope to make their customers feel safe.

“I’ve actually had people say that they enjoy coming here because they feel safer because many restaurants haven’t followed the guidelines and we do everything possible,” Brouilette said.

Enjoying the outdoors and a meal, all while staying safe.