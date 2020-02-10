Richlands Police Department transforms into relief center

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — Floods hit the town of Richlands hard on Thursday, February 6, 2020. By Friday, the police department in Richlands was already accepting donations from people around Tazewell County and across the state of Virginia.

Chief Jerry Gilbert said these donations are basic essentials. He said anyone affected by flooding can stop by the station to grab them. He said the station is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for anyone in need.

“If your home was flooded and you need cleaning supplies, if you need food, if you need diapers, you can look around. It’s amazing what stuff we do have,” Gilbert said.

At the police department was God’s Pit Crew director, Randy Johnson. He and members of the organization came from Danville, VA to donate “Blessing Buckets” to those in need. He said these buckets have a little something in there for everyone.

“They’re full of personal hygiene supplies. Soap, shampoo, toothbrush, toothpaste, comb, brush, bath towel, wash cloth, toilet paper, paper towels… We’ve put a Bible in every one, a flashlight with batteries, and there’s some first aid, canned food and bottles of water,” Johnson said.

Chief Gilbert said he was touched to see how people stepped up to help those in the community.

“Our community is one of the greatest communities in the world. When we’re in need, you can just look around here and see how much support we have,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert said people are more than welcome to drop-off different donations.. The station is located right off of Virginia Route 67 in Richlands, VA 24641.