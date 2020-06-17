Robert Dunlap wins city council position by nine votes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It was a close race for the position of Beckley City Council Ward 3.

The election results were canvased Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Robert Dunlap defeated the incumbent Frank Williams by only nine votes. Even though it was a close race, Dunlap said he is just grateful to take on the role.

“What I took away from this, is that there was almost just as many people that thought Beckley was fine, status quo. So, I have a lot of work to do. I have a lot of people to convince that my vision of Beckley should be theirs,” Dunlap said.

Dunlap will be sworn in to his new position and start in January of 2021.