Rt. 12 closed due to accident near Alta

ALTA, WV (WVNS) — Route 12 is closed due to an accident, according to dispatchers.

Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management sent an advisory about the accident, asking people to avoid the area if possible. The call came in around 5:30 on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The accident was above Alta Station.

Alderson Fire Department, Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department, Clintonville Fire Department, White Sulphur Springs Fire Department, and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department responded. Details are limited at this time. Stick with 59 News for any updates.

