Santa comes to Crossroads Mall

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Santa is coming to town, even during a pandemic! Santa will still be at Crossroads Mall in 2020. But of course, it will be different.

Staff at the mall encourage people to go online to book their appointments. They will still allow people to come in without a reservation, but they will have to wait in line. Staff say reservations will be taken first.

The line will be require people to stand six feet apart and masks are mandatory. Santa will be at the North Pole set in the mall, beginning at 12 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2020.