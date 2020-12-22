Santa makes a stop in Bluefield, WV

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Santa Claus made his second trip to Bluefield Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.



Santa and his elves entertained kids at the Tailyard with the new giant 22 foot tree as the backdrop. City Ambassador Marie Blackwell, said Santa making another trip was all about the kids.

“It’s just another form of some sort of normalcy for our children. I mean, their world has been turned upside down as well,” said Blackwell.

Mask mandates were followed even with it being an outside event. Although kids weren’t able to sit on Santa’s lap, they were still able to get in their last minute Christmas wishes.