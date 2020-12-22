Santa makes a stop in Bluefield, WV

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Santa Claus made his second trip to Bluefield Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Santa and his elves entertained kids at the Tailyard with the new giant 22 foot tree as the backdrop. City Ambassador Marie Blackwell, said Santa making another trip was all about the kids.

“It’s just another form of some sort of normalcy for our children. I mean, their world has been turned upside down as well,” said Blackwell.

Mask mandates were followed even with it being an outside event. Although kids weren’t able to sit on Santa’s lap, they were still able to get in their last minute Christmas wishes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News