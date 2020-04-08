SAT & ACT testing updates and free resources available for students

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Schools across the Mountain State are closed, but high school students hoping to further their education still have the SAT and ACT Exams to worry about.

There are a number of changes to the original testing schedule across the country:

Right now the May 2nd SAT National Exam is cancelled. The next scheduled testing date in June 6th and students must register for that exam by May 8th to avoid a late registration fee.

The April 4th ACT National Exam is postponed to June 13th. The June 13th and July 18th ACT Exams are still open. The registration deadline for the June 13th exam is May 8th The late registration deadline is May 22



Woodrow Wilson Guidance Counselor, Chuck Fuller, says for those students looking to keep their skills sharp, there are free resources available.

“Both ACT and SAT have free resources whether its through Kaplan or Khan Academy… depending on who they’re working with,” Fuller said. “Usually there is a cost with using those, but they are making those… free for students to have access to, so they can work on content that would be covered on an exam.”

For more information on testing date changes, the Woodrow Wilson High School webpage has both an ACT Update and an SAT Update. They also have a list of free resources and where you can find those links.