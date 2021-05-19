School Superintendent urges eligible students to get vaccinated

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Pfizer announced that children 12 and older can receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Now, the CDC recommends that age group to get the shot, in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Superintendent David Price with Raleigh County Schools said he hopes his students will listen to that recommendation.

“They’ve been deemed safe by the CDC, and we’re encouraging all of our families to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others,” Price said.

Although the CDC said children are less at risk for severe side effects of COVID-19, they can still spread it. Price said it’s caused a lot of stress this school year, but now ,if more students are vaccinated, they can change their quarantine procedures.

“If they are exposed at school or through athletic events, we’ll be able to say that they don’t have to quarantine unless health experts would require it due to other reasons,” Price said.

Price hopes this change in procedure will allow for a more normal life for the students, both inside the schools, and outside at after school activities.

“We can get things back to normal, as we really want them to be,” Price said.

Price said his goal is to return to school this fall, for a normal school year.

“To get started the way we need to get started, and hopefully everyone will take the steps necessary and be vaccinated so we can do that,” Price explained.