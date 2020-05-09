Second neighborhood cruise takes place in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People in Beckley got together to give some neighborhoods a show!

The City of Beckley Events team, Shade Tree Car Club and Smooth Impressions organized a neighborhood cruise. They started at Cross Point Church of God and strolled down Crescent Road.

Stephanie French was one of the organizers.

“We’re going through such a hard time right now and there’s so many people that are at home and they’re not able to come out. So we want to be out there and give cheer and bring hope and happiness to people that aren’t coming out,” said French.

Organizers say they will continue these weekend neighborhood cruises until the pandemic is over.