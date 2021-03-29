Sen. Capito visits airport in Raleigh County

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A U.S. senator made a visit to a local airport on Monday, Mar. 29, 2021.

Senator Shelly Moore Capito stopped by the Raleigh County Memorial Airport to talk to business leaders. She helped the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and the airport get money to help expand the business aspect of the airport. With the new updates, Senator Capito hopes they can bring more jobs and businesses to Raleigh County and Southern West Virginia.

“They’re going to have jobs when they finish. And they are going to have lifelong jobs, and I think that’s really what’s the best. As certainly as we see transitioning from folks who are already working, but also this is going to bring in a career for younger people who can sustain themselves in Southern West Virginia,” Capito said.

“She sees the full picture of the potential of this airport and the area, so we appreciate her continued support and all she’s done for us thus far,” said Jina Belcher, Executive Director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.

Community leaders were able to remove the trees and brush from the areas in which they plan to bring businesses.