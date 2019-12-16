Lawmakers react to death of WV Air National Guard founder

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia lawmakers are reacting to the death of Brig. Gen. J. Kemp McLaughlin. He was a Braxton County native and the founder of the West Virginia Air National Guard. He also served in World War II and was later elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice expressed their condolences.

“General McLaughlin was among the greatest of the great West Virginians who ever lived. His service saved countless lives around the world and his leadership here at home paved the way for thousands upon thousands of men and women to further serve and protect our great state and its people,” Governor Jim Justice (R) – West Virginia

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin also released a statement Monday.