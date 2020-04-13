Severe storms knock out more than just power in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Severe storms moved through southern West Virginia Sunday night into early Monday morning, knocking out power for thousands. The strong winds also caused damage to people’s homes. Skylar Losey said her backyard looked a little different Monday morning.

“The wind picked up our trampoline and brought it out over our gate, and it about hit our neighbors house,” Losey said.

She said her sisters and mom had to clean up the mess Monday morning. She said it was a favorite outdoor toy at the house.

“We would do flips and play with our sister and jump,” Losey said.

Losey and her sister, Shaylynn, said pieces were still tangled in the fence from where it blew over into the neighbor’s yard.

“I definitely didn’t think the wind would be able to move the trampoline over the gate,” Losey said.

Shaylynn told 59 News nothing else in their backyard was touched.

“Since the garbage cans are so light they didn’t even move. But the trampoline did so it’s kind of weird,” Shaylynn said.

Representatives with Appalachian Power said they are working to restore power as quickly as possible. Crews will be out working on Monday, April 13, 2020 and Tuesday, April 14, 2020, and hope to have power restored by Wednesday. All updates can be found on the AEP website.