Sewage issues fixed at Stevens Correctional Center

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Inmates and staff at Stevens Correctional Center were without running water for the last few days. This prompted friends, family, and neighbors to speak up about it. Hailey Parsons, a McDowell County resident, said it was concerning to hear about it from the outside.

“It’s hard having a loved one incarcerated and they call and you can hear how distressed they are because they have no water to cook with, no water to shower or brush their teeth and even go to the restroom to relieve themselves to flush the commodes,” Parsons said.

McDowell County Commission President Cecil Patterson said they noticed an issue with the center’s sewage line over the weekend, causing water and sewage issues for inmates and correctional officers.

“The sewer line. It’s about a ten inch sewer line, that runs from the foot of this to the Welch sewer treatment facility in Welch. And it’s about a thousand foot span. Something’s gotten clogged in it, could be something got in the line,” Patterson said.

Patterson said a piece of equipment to help fix the issue was brought in all the way from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He said while they worked to fix the sewage problem, those in the center had to make do without running water or being able to flush the toilets; however, Patterson said no one went without their basic necessities.

“They have bottled water for them. I’m sure it’s a huge inconvenience. We have portable toilets and everything for the inmates and correctional officers. Like I said, I’m sure it’s a huge inconvenience not having running water, but we do have drinking water for the inmates,” Patterson said.

Patterson told 59 News the sewage problem was fixed just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.