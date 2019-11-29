Sewer line repairs to close streets in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Sewer line repairs in parts of Charleston will result in street closures in December.

A city news release says the work will begin on Dec. 2.

One project will temporarily close the south side sidewalk and vehicle land of the 1600 block of Quarrier Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Traffic will be diverted through a parking lane. The other project will close off the northern most eastbound land on the 1500 black of Kanawha Boulevard East.

The work is expected to finish up on Dec. 22.

