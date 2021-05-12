Shade Tree Car Club hosts car show to honor first responders

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Here is a chance to admire some cars, while also honoring first responders!

The Shade Tree Car Club will host a car show Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Little Beaver State Park. They will dedicate the show to local first responders. There will be food trucks and live music. A third of the car registration fee will go to little Beaver State Park.

Stephanie French is the Treasurer for the Shade Tree Car Club.

“I think it’s very important and so does the club that we give back to our community. And the first responders and police are a part of our community, and they take care of us, and we just want to show them our appreciation,” French said.

The event is free to guests. It is from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the upper field of the state park.