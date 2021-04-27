Shady Spring Elementary School Student wins lifetime fishing, hunting, and trapping license

MCARTHUR, WV (WVNS) — One lucky Raleigh County Student received a big surprise.

Colin Farley from Shady Spring Elementary School received lifetime fishing, hunting, and trapping licenses. He is on the green team at his school and helps with the school’s recycling. He was randomly picked to receive this gift, and he was so excited!

“I will cherish these memories for the rest of my life,” Farley said.

This was a gift from Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority, and is paid for by the Raleigh County Commission. This is a prize every year for one special student, but this year commissioners went above and beyond by adding the hunting and trapping licenses.

“On behalf of the Raleigh County Commission, we voted to give him all three. From what I understand and the way he’s dressed, he will be using them quite often,” said Dave Tolliver, Raleigh County Commissioner.