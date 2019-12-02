Sharing the road with tractor trailers in snowy conditions

Closings
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — During snow and icy conditions, you will want to keep an eye out for semi-trucks on the roads.

Tractor trailers have a harder time stopping in icy conditions than normal cars, which is why people should stay 50 feet or more behind them. It is also important to remember their large wheels can kick up ice and snow that may land on your windshield and block your view. The most important thing to remember is never crowd the trucks, in case you or the truck driver lose control.

Sgt. Tim Bowers with the West Virginia State Police warned against driving too close to tractor trailers.

“So, just slow down. Use your good judgement. Make sure you’re not crowding the tractor trailers. Stay back off of them. And pretty much just stay out of their way,” Bowers said.

It is also good to remember that if you cannot see their mirrors, they cannot see you!

