Sheetz joining list of companies combating nationwide coin shortage

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A convenience store chain is joining the growing list of companies looking to help combat the nationwide coin shortage.

Sheetz is encouraging its customers to use their debit or credit cards instead of cash whenever purchasing food or other items inside their locations. Public relations manager, Nick Ruffner, said the chain is also pushing its digital options, including its new platform “SHcan & Go” — a contactless way of shopping inside its stores using the Sheetz app.

“You basically just scan the barcodes of convenience items in the store,” Ruffner said. “If you want a bag of chips, scan the barcode on it. A 22 ounce soda — do the same thing. Then you can pay with a debit or credit card without even interacting with the store team.”

With July being fundraising month for them, the chain is also encouraging customers to donate any spare change to their charity Sheetz for the Kidz, which provides holiday gifts for underprivileged kids across the country.