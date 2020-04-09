Shelter-in-place paycheck programs to help insured drivers during pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Insured drivers may have an opportunity to save money on their coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some insurance companies, like Allstate, are offering what is called a “shelter-in-place payback program,” which offers a certain percentage off of monthly premiums for a certain period of time.

Agent Megan Davis-Buckner of Hometown Insurance Group said the amount taken off will not be required to be paid back at all.

“Even 15 percent back, that will just help out tremendously to people who can’t even go out and buy an extra gallon of milk, who are really suffering during this time,” Davis-Buckner said.

Davis-Buckner also encouraged people to check with their auto insurance agent about possible special payment plans, where people can temporarily pay what they can without a required minimum. However, you may have to make up the difference not paid in the premium after the grace period is over.